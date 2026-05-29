Chamber Music Amarillo 25-26 Season Highlights

Chamber Music Amarillo is already gearing up for their upcoming 2026-2027 season, which will kick off this September. You can find details about each of their seven upcoming concerts as well as ticket and subscription information on their website.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear two of the many highlights from Chamber Music Amarillo's most recent season. We will be playing two Baroque pieces on the show this week! You can look forward to hearing their performance of Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons on the first half of the show. The second half of the program will feature their performance on Archangelo Corelli's Christmas concerto!