Classics of the 19th Century, Part 1: Beethoven

Classical Music Amarillo is kicking off the first month of its summer series this week! Throughout the summer, we will be exploring concerto music of the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries in June, July, and August (respectively).

Next week we will get more of a smorgasbord of classics from the era, but this week we are celebrating the music of Ludwig van Beethoven! We will hear the Amarillo Symphony perform his Coriolan Overture on the first half of the show this week followed by the orchestra's performance of his Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 on the second half of the program.