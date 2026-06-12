© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

A 19th-century Smorgasbord

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

In this week's episode, the second episode in our summer series, we will be continuing our celebration of music of 19th-century Europe!

This week's show features overtures and chamber music by four composers from four different parts of Europe. We will open the show with the overture to Gioachino Rossini's Barber of Seville followed by Jean Sibelius's Karelia Overture. Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet will conclude the first half. Then you can look forward to hearing Camille Saint Saëns's magnificent Septet on the second half of the show.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb