A 19th-century Smorgasbord

In this week's episode, the second episode in our summer series, we will be continuing our celebration of music of 19th-century Europe!

This week's show features overtures and chamber music by four composers from four different parts of Europe. We will open the show with the overture to Gioachino Rossini's Barber of Seville followed by Jean Sibelius's Karelia Overture. Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet will conclude the first half. Then you can look forward to hearing Camille Saint Saëns's magnificent Septet on the second half of the show.