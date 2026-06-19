Music by Felix Mendelssohn

Felix Mendelssohn was born in 1809 in Hamburg, Germany into a wealthy and culturally sophisticated family. A child prodigy whose gifts rivaled those of Mozart, Mendelssohn began composing at a young age and by his teenage years had already produced works of astonishing maturity. He was also a gifted pianist, organist, and conductor, and played a crucial role in reviving interest in the music of J.S. Bach with his landmark 1829 performance of the St. Matthew Passion.

On the show this week we will hear the Harrington String Quartet perform his String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80 on the first half of the show. Then we will hear Chamber Music Amarillo's performance of his Octet in E-flat major, Op. 20 on the second half of the program.