American Voices

This month we turn our attention to concert music of the twentieth century, a period of extraordinary creativity and diversity in the orchestral and concert repertoire.

This week we celebrate America's Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with an all-American program featuring some of the most beloved composers of the twentieth century. You can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony performing Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and Rodeo on the first half of the show followed by George Gershwin's An American in Paris, and music from Leonard Bernstein's Our Town on the second half of the program.