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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

American Voices

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

This week we open our July series focusing on concert music of the twentieth century with a special episode of music by American composers!

This month we turn our attention to concert music of the twentieth century, a period of extraordinary creativity and diversity in the orchestral and concert repertoire.

This week we celebrate America's Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with an all-American program featuring some of the most beloved composers of the twentieth century. You can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony performing Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and Rodeo on the first half of the show followed by George Gershwin's An American in Paris, and music from Leonard Bernstein's Our Town on the second half of the program.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb