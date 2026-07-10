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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

A Couple of Impressionists

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear works by two French composers of the twentieth century!

This week Classical Music Amarillo is excited to continue its July series exploring concert music of the twentieth century, crossing the Atlantic to France, where two composers were quietly revolutionizing the sound of Western music around the turn of the century.

You can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Claude Debussy’s La Mer as well as Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major on the show this week!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb