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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Rhapsodies

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 17, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony perform a variety of rhapsodic orchestral compositions!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo to hear a series of Rhapsodies: “effusively enthusiastic or ecstatic expression of feeling” composed into music. Musical rhapsodies are usually in a single episodic movement taking the listener through various contrasting sections.

You’ll hear this pastiche, free-flowing form in each of the compositions on the program this week, which includes Claude Debussy's Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet, George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb