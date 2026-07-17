Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo to hear a series of Rhapsodies: “effusively enthusiastic or ecstatic expression of feeling” composed into music. Musical rhapsodies are usually in a single episodic movement taking the listener through various contrasting sections.

You’ll hear this pastiche, free-flowing form in each of the compositions on the program this week, which includes Claude Debussy's Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet, George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini!