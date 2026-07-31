New American Music

The performing organizations of the Texas Panhandle regularly present performances of works that have been recently composed, works by outstanding emerging artists from near and far are often heard on stages in and around Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Lately, the Amarillo Symphony has been performing many “US Premieres” of works by composers from Europe and beyond, and they always premiere a new work by a WT Student composer once a year as part of the WT Student Composers Initiative.

Tune in the Classical Music Amarillo to hear two performances, one by the Amarillo Symphony and another by Chamber Music Amarillo, of two recently-composed works that have been recently performed in the Texas Panhandle. You can look forward to hearing Korinne Fujiwara's Fiddle Suite Montana on the first half of the show followed by Christopher Theofanidis's Canyon on the second half of the program.