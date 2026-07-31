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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

New American Music

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program of music by contemporary American composers Korinne Fujiwara and Christopher Theofanidis!

The performing organizations of the Texas Panhandle regularly present performances of works that have been recently composed, works by outstanding emerging artists from near and far are often heard on stages in and around Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Lately, the Amarillo Symphony has been performing many “US Premieres” of works by composers from Europe and beyond, and they always premiere a new work by a WT Student composer once a year as part of the WT Student Composers Initiative.

Tune in the Classical Music Amarillo to hear two performances, one by the Amarillo Symphony and another by Chamber Music Amarillo, of two recently-composed works that have been recently performed in the Texas Panhandle. You can look forward to hearing Korinne Fujiwara's Fiddle Suite Montana on the first half of the show followed by Christopher Theofanidis's Canyon on the second half of the program.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb