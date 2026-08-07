25-26 CMA Season Highlights

Chamber Music Amarillo kicks off its 2026-2027 season on September 12th with "A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America and France": a program that promises to take audiences on a musical journey across three distinct national traditions.

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents two outstanding performances from Chamber Music Amarillo's most recent season. We'll listen to their October 2025 performance of Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44 on the first half of the show. Then, Claude Debussy's Piano Trio in G major, a CMA performance from November 2025, will occupy the final portion of the show this week.