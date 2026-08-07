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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

25-26 CMA Season Highlights

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 7, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits highlights from the other CMA's 2025–2026 season!

Chamber Music Amarillo kicks off its 2026-2027 season on September 12th with "A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America and France": a program that promises to take audiences on a musical journey across three distinct national traditions.

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents two outstanding performances from Chamber Music Amarillo's most recent season. We'll listen to their October 2025 performance of Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44 on the first half of the show. Then, Claude Debussy's Piano Trio in G major, a CMA performance from November 2025, will occupy the final portion of the show this week.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb