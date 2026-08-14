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Classical Music Amarillo

ASO 25-26 Season Highlights!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT

This week we take a look back from the Amarillo Symphony's extraordinary 2025–2026 season as we look forward to the orchestra's upcoming season opening next month!

The Amarillo Symphony opens its 2026–2027 season next month with concerts on September 18th and 19th. The orchestra's first program of the year is titled "Tchaikovsky's Fourth" and is anchored by one of the most electrifying symphonies in the orchestral repertoire. The whole season is full of exciting concerts, so be sure to visit the Amarillo Symphony’s website to subscribe to the season or get your individual tickets today!

This week on Classical Music Amarillo we look back to the orchestra's most recent season by playing just two its many, many highlights. You can look forward to hearing Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez on the first half of the show and Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 "Scottish" on the second half of the program this week!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb