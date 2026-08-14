ASO 25-26 Season Highlights!

The Amarillo Symphony opens its 2026–2027 season next month with concerts on September 18th and 19th. The orchestra's first program of the year is titled "Tchaikovsky's Fourth" and is anchored by one of the most electrifying symphonies in the orchestral repertoire. The whole season is full of exciting concerts, so be sure to visit the Amarillo Symphony’s website to subscribe to the season or get your individual tickets today!

This week on Classical Music Amarillo we look back to the orchestra's most recent season by playing just two its many, many highlights. You can look forward to hearing Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez on the first half of the show and Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 "Scottish" on the second half of the program this week!