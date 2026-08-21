Back to School at WT!

As a new academic year dawns at West Texas A&M University, this week Classical Music Amarillo highlights the outstanding musical talent right here in our own backyard with an episode devoted entirely to recordings by students of the university's School of Music.

This week's program features performances by the WT Symphonic Band, the WT Percussion Ensemble, and the WT Symphony Orchestra, a wonderful showcase of the depth and breadth of musical activity at the WT School of Music!