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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Back to School at WT!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 21, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week we revisit recent performances by the many talented students of the West Texas A&M University School of Music!

As a new academic year dawns at West Texas A&M University, this week Classical Music Amarillo highlights the outstanding musical talent right here in our own backyard with an episode devoted entirely to recordings by students of the university's School of Music.

This week's program features performances by the WT Symphonic Band, the WT Percussion Ensemble, and the WT Symphony Orchestra, a wonderful showcase of the depth and breadth of musical activity at the WT School of Music!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb