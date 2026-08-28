WT School of Music Faculty

Last week we celebrated the students of the West Texas A&M University School of Music, and this week we turn the spotlight on the faculty, a remarkable group of musicians who bring music to life in the Texas Panhandle every day. Today's program features performances by the WT Brass Quintet, WT flute professor Dr. Jessica Schury Peckham, WT saxophone professor Dr. James Barger, WT percussion professor Dr. Ryan Boehme, and WT piano professor Dr. Choong-ha Nam.

You can look forward to hearing quite a variety of repertoire on the show this week. We'll open the show with a brass quintet by John Cheetham, followed by a Suite for Flute and Piano by Charles-Marie Widor. John Williams's Escapades will then round out the first half of the program. On the second half of the show, we will play Dr. Choong-ha Nam's performance of Franz Schubert's Piano Sonata in A major, D. 959.