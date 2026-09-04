Chamber Music of Robert Schumann and Gabriel Fauré

Chamber Music Amarillo opens its 2026–2027 season on Saturday, September 12th at 7:30pm at the Innovation Outpost, a new venue for the Panhandle’s chamber group! The opening concert is titled "A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America, and France," and it features a quintet of West Texas A&M University faculty artists: Dr. Jessica Schury-Peckham on flute, Dr. Kathleen Carter Bell on oboe, Dr. Conor Bell on bassoon, Dr. Guli Manfredi on horn, and Dr. Sarah Rushing on piano. Their program includes music by Samuel Barber, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Francis Poulenc, a veritable musical tour through Western Europe, a rich variety of chamber repertoire featuring strings, winds, and piano.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear music from two countries in Western Europe, one of the regions Chamber Music Amarillo will be taking us to on its upcoming “tour”. We will hear Chamber Music Amarillo's April 2024 performance of Robert Schumann's 1842 Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44 on the first half of the program this week. Then CMA's September 2023 performance of Fauré's Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15 will occupy the latter half of the program.