The ASO Plays Tchaikovsky!

The Amarillo Symphony opens its 2026–2027 season on September 18th and 19th with an exciting program beginning with a recently composed piece by Alex Berko followed by Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto (performed by none other than the outstanding violinist, Aubree Oliverson), and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony no. 4, one of the most emotionally charged symphonies in the orchestral canon!

As we look forward to this exciting concert, Classical Music Amarillo will feature two of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's works recently performed in Amarillo on the show this week. On the first half of the show, you can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony’s recent performance of Tchaikovsky’s Overture to Romeo and Juliet, which the orchestra performed just last season. Then, we will hear the orchestra’s 2015 performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto on the second half of the show.