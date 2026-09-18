Anderson, Copland, and Gershwin!

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents a celebration of American music! We’ll listen to three works by three distinctly American composers, all performed in recent concerts by the Amarillo Symphony. You can look forward to hearing Fei Fei Dong's 2022 performance of Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto in C major with the Amarillo Symphony as well as the orchestra's 2023 performance of Aaron Copland's Rodeo on the first half of the show. Then, we will listen to the Amarillo Symphony's April 2021 performance of George Gershwin's An American in Paris on the second half of the show. Join us!