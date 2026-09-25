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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

The WT Symphonic Band

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits the WT Symphonic Band’s February 2026 program!

This week, Classical Music Amarillo is presenting a program of wind ensemble music, specifically highlights from the West Texas A&M University Symphonic Band's February 2026 concert. On the show this week, you can look forward to hearing music by Steven Bryant (featuring Dr. James Barger on alto saxophone), Frank Ticheli, Dennis Llinás, and James David in addition to an arrangement of the finale of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb