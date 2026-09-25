The WT Symphonic Band
This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits the WT Symphonic Band’s February 2026 program!
This week, Classical Music Amarillo is presenting a program of wind ensemble music, specifically highlights from the West Texas A&M University Symphonic Band's February 2026 concert. On the show this week, you can look forward to hearing music by Steven Bryant (featuring Dr. James Barger on alto saxophone), Frank Ticheli, Dennis Llinás, and James David in addition to an arrangement of the finale of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4!