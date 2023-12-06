© 2021
Violinist Itzhak Perlman performs during the entertainment portion of the White House State Dinner in honor on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Monday evening, May 7, 2007, in the East Room at the White House. Photo by Shealah Craighead, Courtesy of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Itzhak Perlman's Chanukah Radio Party
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7pm CT

Itzhak Perlman invites you to his Chanukah Radio Party!

Join the superstar violinist as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights, and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday – some serious, some silly.

This engaging one-hour special includes numbers from Itzhak Perlman’s radio-addicted childhood in Israel; evocative songs in Yiddish and Ladino; classical music that revolves around the Maccabee heroes of the story; and Chanukah gems by American folk singers.

The master storyteller also regales you with jokes and memories, plus tales of three classic Chanukah symbols: the menorah, the latke, and, of course, the dreidel.

It's a good time for the whole family, so tune in for Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party!

