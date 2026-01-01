SuperTraits: A limited-run series from Kelly Corrigan Wonders

Thursdays at 8pm CT, January 8 - February 12, 2026 at 8pm CT on HPPR Connect

Super Traits is a limited-run series, hosted by Kelly Corrigan, which takes a look at humility, creativity, and curiosity in six, one-hour episodes.

In conversation with some of the world’s most curious and compassionate thinkers, from physicists and neuroscientists to coaches, writers, and spiritual leaders, Kelly explores what it means to live with humility, creativity, and curiosity.

Across this series, Kelly engages with guests Father Greg Boyle, Gül Dölen, Brian Greene, Pico Iyer, Steve Kerr and George Saunders to share how awe, empathy, and stillness can deepen our connection to ourselves and one another.



Host Kelly Corrigan discusses humility with NBA legend Steve Kerr (January 8), Homeboy Industries founder Father Greg Boyle (Jan 15); creativity with physicist Brian Greene (Jan 22) and novelist George Saunders - who spent a good portion of his youth in Amarillo, TX! (Jan 29); and curiosity with neuroscientist Gül Dölen (Feb 5) and celebrated essayist Pico Iyer (Feb 12).

Join Kelly Corrigan and High Plains Public Radio for SuperTraits via HD or stream it at HPPR.org or in the HPPR app!