Thursday, January 1, 2026 - 9am CT

A meditation on the New Year as a time of reflection and healing. Join in a New Year's journey with host Hal Cannon to hear an ancient Gaelic ritual of bringing in the year with fiddler Alasdair Frazier. Then join Jean Redpath for the original 'Auld Lang Syne.'

From the Isles back to the States we travel, to delve into the Native American way of marking time with a heartfelt story from Lakota elder Leonard Littlefinger, telling how ritual can help us transform a brutal history into a new story of hope.

We end with the hope of a healthy land from the Grand Canyon.

New Years: A Reflection is produced by Western Folklife Center Media.