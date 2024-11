Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th) at 7pm CT

Since 2011, Rob Martinez (producer/host) of public radio station WBOI has been producing holiday specials featuring Christmas music that's overlooked, underplayed, and forgotten.

The Nights Before Christmas offers a completely different take on Christmas - the perfect antidote for listeners tired of the same December playlists on commercial radio, plus holiday music and stories you won't hear anywhere else on the dial.