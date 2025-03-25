© 2025
Women's History Month - A More Perfect Union: A Musical Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 2pm CT

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent a lifetime championing her two passions: equal rights and classical music, often referencing the similarities between the courtroom and the concert hall. WFMT presents a new 2-hour special as family and friends, including her son Jim Ginsburg, Renée Fleming, Denyce Graves, Lawrence Brownlee, Francesca Zambello, and Nina Totenburg, honor Ginsburg’s legacy and devotion to music.

Ginsburg was a frequent opera-goer, classical music aficionado, and champion of equal rights that extended into the fine arts sector. On several occasions, Ginsburg hosted talks about the correlation between opera and the law. These programs were made up of selected scenes from a wide range of operas that deal with the subjects of law and justice. Some examples include Bizet’s Carmen and Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance, which RBG herself presents in a past WFMT Impromptu. Other musical selections are hand-picked by family and friends: arias from Don Giovanni, Fidelio, selections from Chicago’s Cedille Records released Notorious RBG in Song, and much more.

From trailblazing jurist, cultural and feminist icon, and passionate classical music admirer, hear recounts and memories of the 'Notorious RBG' and her reverence in the legal and opera worlds as told by family and friends in A More Perfect Union: A Musical Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.