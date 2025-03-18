Women's History Month - Talk Music With Me: Bonnie Raitt

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 3pm CT

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and multiple Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt talks with Paul Ingles about her life and career in this extended interview.

The interview was excerpted for Paul's 2012 program THE EMERGENCE OF BONNIE RAITT. This presentation focuses on the Raitt interview alone with music excerpts sprinkled in.

Bonnie talks about her early influences, her early days as a 20-something blues phenom, her brush with addiction and obscurity, then her rise back to the top with a string of Grammy awards and commercial success.

