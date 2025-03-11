© 2025
Women's History Month - The Suffragist in the Basement
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 3pm CT

When it comes to women and monuments in the U.S., we seem to prefer mythical or allegorical women – think a lady in robes holding the scales of justice in front of a courthouse. It’s rare to see real women being honored for their actual accomplishments.

But for decades, there was one statue in Wyoming that was an exception. Wyoming is known as the “equality state” because it was the first in the nation to pass women’s suffrage. And it recognized that history with a statue of Wyoming’s first Justice of the Peace and suffragist, Esther Hobart Morris, which stood outside the state Capitol building for 60 years.

But today, that statue of Morris now lives underground in the Capitol basement. In this episode, we look at what the story of this one monument reveals about how women are mythologized and erased.