Women’s History Month: Trailblazing Women

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 7pm CST on High Plains Public Radio

The 1920s was a important time in the earliest years of jazz, as musicians began migrating to points north of New Orleans. Any time there’s a discussion regarding the decade, it’s the men who get the most attention. That’s understandable when you consider they outnumbered female musicians by several hundred to one. Given that it was a hard life, and not a guaranteed career, not many women wanted to become a pioneer of jazz.

