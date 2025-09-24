© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.7 KJJP serving Amarillo, Texas will be operating at diminished power with periods of being off air now through the end of Thursday due to tower maintenance. Please use the streaming services on this website or on the HPPR mobile app.

Chagas disease