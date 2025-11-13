© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM serving the Amarillo area will be off air for approximately two hours for maintenance on Nov. 13 starting at 12pm CDT. Please stream through the digital player directly above this notice or on the HPPR APP.

clemency