federal job cuts

Federal agriculture workers in Oklahoma were among the thousands of federal workers fired as part of the Trump Administration's Administration efforts to downsize. Agricultural leaders are concerned about what this means for program delivery for farmers and ranchers.
Kaylee Fritchen has worked at the U.S. Forestry Service since 2022, spending half the year undertaking intense manual labor to clear trails in an Idaho forest.
After 10 months of providing behavioral health support, Maria Loconsolo was ready to commit 20 years at her federal job with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Those plans went out the window last weekend.