One Small Step Podcast: Episode 1
In this Episode of High Plains Public Radio’s One Small Step podcast we meet Carole Geier and Debbie Reynolds...
In this Episode of High Plains Public Radio’s One Small Step podcast we meet Carole Geier and Debbie Reynolds. This conversation was recorded via zoom in Garden City Kansas and so it should be expected that the quality of the audio you hear may be varied. Carole speaks first and Debbie follows. In this episode we will also hear the voice of Lynn Boitano who was the One Small Step facilitator for this conversation.