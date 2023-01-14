Mike Strong is the Book Leader for The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri, 2019

The second book in HPPR Radio Readers 2023 Spring Read takes us to Syria for The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri. In it, we join an ordinary, peaceful beekeeper and his sightless wife as they navigate a difficult immigrant path after almost unimaginable violence destroys their lives, takes their child and challenges them to maintain hope. This unforgettable novel puts human faces on the Syrian war in a work of triumph of spirit battered by loss and that revises the definition of home by defining the role one’s home of origin can play for those forcibly removed by circumstance.

MIKE STRONG / Mike Strong, Hays, KS

Mike Strong, a photographer, videographer, software programmer, tech writer, and Web programmer, will lead the book. He is a former astronomic and geodetic surveyor/computer (Air Force 1968-1972), former massage therapist at the Kansas City Club, former baker and of course former bartender and waiter (proudly so!), as well as a newspaper and radio reporter (Nebraska and upstate New York before and after the Air Force - KTTT, WMBO/WRLX, WGVA, Geneva Times) later finishing his BS in Journalism from the University of Kansas. Enjoy his well-known dance photography and videography at www.KCDance.com