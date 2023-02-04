© 2021
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Kim Perez is the Book Leader for The Little Prince

By Kathleen Holt
Published February 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
The Little Prince has captured hearts since it was published in 1943. It explores the relationship between a downed pilot and a little boy who comes from a small asteroid where he lived alone until a rose grew there. What follows is a thoughtful exploration of love and the ephemeral.

Kim Perez of Hays, Kansas, is book leader for Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis series.

Kim Perez currently serves on the faculty of the history department at Fort Hays State University. Just like her educational background, my reading interests are eclectic. As a child, her favorite books to read were volumes of the Encyclopedia Britannica, choosing a different topic every time she picked one up off the shelf. Currently, her research interests are on the intersections between science, nature writing, and conservation. She’s also deeply interested in the history of childhood (as it relates to the aforementioned topics and in general) and the ways in which children are taught about the world in which they live. Some of Kim’s favorite authors are early twentieth century nature writers. When she’s am not reading or working, I’m hiking, kayaking, or hanging out with my dogs.

Spring Read 2023: In Touch with the World 2023 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
