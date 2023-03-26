Michael Roberts is the Book Leader for All is Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

Book Twelve is considered by many the greatest war novel of all time. It is All Quiet on the Western Front, Erich Maria Remarque’s masterpiece of the German experience during World War I. Paul Bäumer knew nothing of life but despair, death, fear over what he called an abyss of sorry. Despite this experience at age 24, Paul maintains his vow to fight against the principles of hate that meaninglessly pits men of one generation against men of the same generation but different uniforms against one another.

Michael Roberts

In Touch with the World – Book Twelve Book Leader

Michael Roberts earned an associate degree from South Plains College, a bachelor’s degree in Education from Texas Tech University, and a master’s degree in Communication from West Texas A&M University. His career included stints in the oil and gas business and with Cargill Incorporated in management. In his years with the Amarillo ISD, he taught Advanced Placement English, Theory of Knowledge, and served as the International Baccalaureate Coordinator.

Michael Roberts shares a home in Canyon, Texas, with his wife Marilyn Roberts, a retired elementary mathematics teacher, along with Diego Roberts, an erudite Yorkie terrier.