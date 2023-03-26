© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RRBC-Spring2023-BannerBookmark-v3.jpg
Click here to download printable version
KCSE-FM 91.7 in Lamar is back on the air!
The satellite receiver that failed on Monday has been replaced and KCSE is now operating normally. Out apologies for the service disruption and our thanks for your understanding.
If you have question about KCSE or any of HPPR's transmitter sites, contact cspringer@hppr.org, HPPR's chief engineer.
Block-RRBC-Fixed.png
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Michael Roberts is the Book Leader for All is Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

By Kathleen Holt
Published March 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
SpringRead2023-AllIsQuietOnTheWesternFront.jpg

Book Twelve is considered by many the greatest war novel of all time. It is All Quiet on the Western Front, Erich Maria Remarque’s masterpiece of the German experience during World War I. Paul Bäumer knew nothing of life but despair, death, fear over what he called an abyss of sorry. Despite this experience at age 24, Paul maintains his vow to fight against the principles of hate that meaninglessly pits men of one generation against men of the same generation but different uniforms against one another.

MichaelRoberts.jpg
Michael Roberts

In Touch with the World – Book Twelve Book Leader

Michael Roberts earned an associate degree from South Plains College, a bachelor’s degree in Education from Texas Tech University, and a master’s degree in Communication from West Texas A&M University. His career included stints in the oil and gas business and with Cargill Incorporated in management. In his years with the Amarillo ISD, he taught Advanced Placement English, Theory of Knowledge, and served as the International Baccalaureate Coordinator.

Michael Roberts shares a home in Canyon, Texas, with his wife Marilyn Roberts, a retired elementary mathematics teacher, along with Diego Roberts, an erudite Yorkie terrier.

Tags
Spring Read 2023: In Touch with the World 2023 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
See stories by Kathleen Holt