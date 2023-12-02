HPPR Radio Readers Book Club presents "A Carol Dickens Christmas"

Tune in for an HPPR Radio Readers Book Clubholiday tradition: the two-hour broadcast of a High Plains author's delightful Christmas story: A Carol Dickens Christmas, featuring a fresh reading by the book's author, Thomas Fox Averill.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Thursday, December 21st— 9-11pm CT

Sunday, December 24th— 1-3pm CT

Thomas Fox Averill, an O. Henry Award Winner, is Writer-in-Residence and Professor of English at Washburn University of Topeka, Kansas. He teaches courses in Creative Writing, Kansas Literature, Folklore and Film. He has published four novels, one of which is A Carol Dickens Christmas (2014).

“It's Christmas, and Carol Dickens's life is in major transition. Her son Finn, a talented trumpet player, is about to leave for college. Her ex-husband, a real-estate wheeler-dealer, wants to sell their properties in Kansas and move to Arizona. Her wheelchair-bound friend, Laurence, has fallen in love with her. To top it all off, Scraps, the family dog, is dying. As her world spins out of control, Carol seeks refuge in her research on the use of the semicolon--and in her ritual of cooking the perfect series of Victorian holiday meals inspired by A Christmas Carol.”

—from Amazon.com