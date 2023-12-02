© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Book Club

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club presents "A Carol Dickens Christmas"

High Plains Public Radio | By Kathleen Holt
Published December 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST

Tune in for an HPPR Radio Readers Book Clubholiday tradition: the two-hour broadcast of a High Plains author's delightful Christmas story: A Carol Dickens Christmas, featuring a fresh reading by the book's author, Thomas Fox Averill

BROADCAST SCHEDULE: 

Thursday, December 21st—  9-11pm CT
Sunday, December 24th— 1-3pm CT

Thomas Fox Averill, an O. Henry Award Winner, is Writer-in-Residence and Professor of English at Washburn University of Topeka, Kansas. He teaches courses in Creative Writing, Kansas Literature, Folklore and Film.  He has published four novels, one of which is A Carol Dickens Christmas (2014). 

“It's Christmas, and Carol Dickens's life is in major transition. Her son Finn, a talented trumpet player, is about to leave for college. Her ex-husband, a real-estate wheeler-dealer, wants to sell their properties in Kansas and move to Arizona. Her wheelchair-bound friend, Laurence, has fallen in love with her. To top it all off, Scraps, the family dog, is dying. As her world spins out of control, Carol seeks refuge in her research on the use of the semicolon--and in her ritual of cooking the perfect series of Victorian holiday meals inspired by A Christmas Carol.” 

—from Amazon.com
KansasliteratureThomas Fox AverillHPPR Radio Readers Book Club2023 Fall Read
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
