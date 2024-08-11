Book Leader Jane Holwerda Discusses "Alice in Wonderland"

Alice in Wonderland: The Original 1865 Edition by Lewis Carroll, Sir John Tenniel (illus), 2021

This classic explores the wondrous, sometimes bizarre of Alice on a journey through wonderland as she encounters a hookah-smoking Caterpillar, the Duchess with her baby (one that becomes a pig), the Cheshire Cat and a tea party with the Mad Hatter and March Hare. Croquet with the Queen and the education of Mock Turtle take Alice to the trial of the Knave of Hearts and Alice’s awakening.

QUOTES

“It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.”

“Who in the world am I? Ah, that's the great puzzle.”

“Who are you?” said the Caterpillar.

This was not an encouraging opening for a conversation. Alice replied, rather shyly, “I—I hardly know, Sir, just at present—at least I know who I was when I got up this morning, but I think I must have been changed several times since then.”

“What do you mean by that?” said the Caterpillar, sternly. “Explain yourself!”

“I can’t explain myself, I’m afraid, Sir,” said Alice, “because I am not myself, you see.”

“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?" "That depends a good deal on where you want to get to." "I don't much care where" "Then it doesn't matter which way you go.”

“Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.” “How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice. “You must be,” said the Cat, or you wouldn’t have come here.”

Jane Holwerda

Jane Holwerda is a seasoned Book Leader for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club. Recently retired as the vice president of Academic Affairs at Dodge City Community College, she looks forward to engaging her many creative and reflective talents as a former English major and department chair. Jane has long kept her love of books and writing alive, publishing dozens of poems, memoirs and short stories over time. Her short story “Vanishing Point” was awarded the Paul Somers Creative Prose Prize by the Society for the Study of Midwestern Literature. In addition to being an avid reader, Jane loves hiking, cats and the small towns of the High Plains.