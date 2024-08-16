Oklahoma DHS seeks bilingual case managers to grow disabilities department

As the Developmental Disabilities Services division of the state Oklahoma Department Services chips away at a 13-year wait list for its services, the agency is working to hire more case managers to help Oklahomans with disabilities connect with state support programs.

Ryan Stewart coordinates marketing and communications for the Developmental Disabilities Services division. He said the agency is especially interested in hiring case managers who can help serve the increased number of Spanish-speaking Oklahomans applying for services across the state.

“We currently have about 100 Spanish-speaking families going through the process of moving onto DDS services,” Stewart said. “So, we are looking to add additional bilingual case managers to join the dedicated ones we already have on staff and meet the additional need.”

Stewart said as the wait for state waivers to pay for developmental disability services continues to decrease — some families starting the process report wait times of 3 years today, rather than the 13 years they were reporting two years ago – more and more of them speak Spanish.

And while some families have members who are bilingual and can help translate for each other, English proficiency levels vary from family to family.

“That’s why it’s so critical that some of the applicants who apply are fluent in Spanish,” Stewart said. “And English too, of course. Case managers have to be able to meet families where they are and make them feel comfortable, while also helping them navigate access to resources. They need to do both.”

Potential applicants can find the qualifications for the job here . The agency is also hosting two in-person hiring events in late August.

Oklahoma City, Aug. 28 – Workforce Community Hope Center

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7201 NW 10th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Tulsa, Aug. 29 – Human Services Department Office Building

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3666 N Peoria, Tulsa, OK 74106

Copyright 2024 KOSU