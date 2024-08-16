Poll shows Kamala Harris closing the gap with Donald Trump in Texas

A new poll this week found that, in Texas, Vice President Kamala Harris is closing in on former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential contest.

The survey by ActiVote showed Trump still led Harris by 6.6% among voters in the dark red Lone Star State.

That's a smaller margin than the 8.8% lead Trump had over President Joe Biden in July before Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

The poll found Trump leads among rural and suburban voters while Harris leads among urban voters.

Four hundred likely voters were surveyed between July 31 and Aug. 13. The margin of error was 4.9%.

The results came just days before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Monday. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are the presumptive nominees for president and vice president.

The Republicans held their convention in mid-July.

Harris and Trump are scheduled to debate each other on Sept. 10. Walz and Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are scheduled to debate each other on Oct. 1.

