We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

US Supreme Court throws out Glossip conviction, death sentence

KOSU | By Sierra Pfeifer
Published February 25, 2025 at 10:28 AM CST
Richard Glossip
Oklahoma Department of Corrections
Richard Glossip

The United States Supreme Court has thrown out the death sentence and murder conviction of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip.

This is a developing story. 

Justices voted 5-3 Tuesday to wipe the conviction and ordered a new trial for Glossip due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Glossip was convicted for the 1997 killing in Oklahoma City of his former boss, Barry Van Trees. The only direct evidence implicating Glossip came from Justin Sneed, a handyman who confessed to bludgeoning Van Treese to death.

Glossip has maintained his innocence.

Oklahoma’s top criminal appeal court had repeatedly upheld his conviction and sentence, even after the state sided with Glossip.

Glossip has been on death row for more than 25 years and has had multiple execution dates. His case has appeared in front of the Supreme Court before in 2015 but he failed to have it thrown out.

He will now face a new trial.

Sierra Pfeifer