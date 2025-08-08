Texas restricts candy and sugary drink purchases using SNAP benefits beginning April 2026

Restrictions on Texans buying candy and sugary drinks using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) following a waiver request from Gov. Greg Abbott made earlier this year.

Beginning on April 1, 2026, SNAP recipients will not be allowed to use benefits to purchase candy, drinks containing artificial sweeteners, or drinks containing five grams or more of added sugar. Texas joins 11 other states that the federal government approved waivers for, enabling them to restrict what kinds of food can be purchased using SNAP benefits.

SNAP is administered in the state by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), which is now educating retailers on SNAP eligible foods and enforcement. Abbott thanked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and President Donald Trump for the approval of the restrictions.

"By restricting unhealthy foods from being purchased with SNAP benefits, Texas can help ensure the health and well-being of Texans," Abbott said. "The new SNAP guidelines will ensure taxpayer dollars are used to purchase foods that provide real nutritional value."

San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper said the restrictions force the more than 3.4 million people in Texas that rely on SNAP benefits to purchase food that will nourish them with appropriate vitamins and nutrients as opposed to "cheaper belly filler" food that is high in carbohydrates and starches.

"As an individual and our organization, we advocate that with the right foods, with good nutrition and physical activity, we can cure a lot of what ails our city," Cooper said. "It's got some resistance, but I think it's a step towards getting people only healthy foods. I think that's a step in the right direction."

While Cooper supports the restrictions, he also said that restricting SNAP recipients from using benefits to buy candy and sugary drinks won't stop individuals from purchasing those items. He said without nutrition education and an understanding of health consequences of food and beverages high in sugar, the restriction won't result in healthy eating habits.

"Texans need to reduce the amount of sugary beverages they're consuming. I'd like to inspire that behavior change versus corral it," Cooper said. "I hope that the elimination of soda from the SNAP program doesn't diminish the dignity or the feelings of hope and love that food conveys."

Trump's recently passed tax, spending and immigration bill is expected to cut $300 billion from SNAP through 2034 and tighten eligibility, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Cooper said while the restrictions are strategic, the goal of SNAP recipients being healthier would be more effectively achieved if more money was invested into the program.

"You're taking away dollars, and you're taking away inventory categories, selections," Cooper said. "I think that we would want to invest more dollars to get the adequate nutrition, and then you could curtail some of the fringe food that should be consumed in moderation."

Cooper said he hopes to see the expansion of incentive programs like Double Up Food Bucks, which doubles SNAP benefits when buying fruits and vegetables at participating farmers' markets, farm stands, mobile markets, and grocery stores.

"[Incentive programs] actually do a greater impact on the health and well-being of families," Cooper said. "I hope that we're all behind making a healthy Texas, and that's going to be not just restricting categories."

