KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

Israel bombs Gaza as White House pushes next phase of ceasefire

By Aya Batrawy
Published October 20, 2025 at 3:19 PM CDT

Israel launched its first air strikes since the truce began, after two Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza.

