KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It expected that this work will completed by midweek with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
KTOT- FM 89.5 serving the Oklahoma and northeast Texas panhandles is currently off air. Repairs are underway.
While we're off-air, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
High Plains History

Llano Cemetery

Published October 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

What began as an act of kindness to provide a final resting place for a pioneer child has become the Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas.

The 130 acres have been developed to include elements of historical architecture, impressive landscaping, and a sense of a beautiful public park for all who enter the gates.

Those who rest in the various gardens, tombs and mausoleums come from varied backgrounds -- from gypsy kings to astronauts, from heroic Texas lawmen to self-sacrificing chaplains who gave their lives so that others might live.

A visit to Llano Cemetery will open your eyes and your hearts to the history of the Texas Panhandle.

