The 130 acres have been developed to include elements of historical architecture, impressive landscaping, and a sense of a beautiful public park for all who enter the gates.

Those who rest in the various gardens, tombs and mausoleums come from varied backgrounds -- from gypsy kings to astronauts, from heroic Texas lawmen to self-sacrificing chaplains who gave their lives so that others might live.

A visit to Llano Cemetery will open your eyes and your hearts to the history of the Texas Panhandle.

