© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains History

Black Mesa State Park

Published January 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Black Mesa State Park in the Oklahoma Panhandle has been called the geological wonder of North America.

The land in Black Mesa State Park in the Oklahoma panhandle has been home to natives, outlaws, and settlers, but well before that, it was home to a variety of dinosaur species, due to its origin as a volcanically active area. Many tons of dinosaur bones have been excavated from the site, even as ranchers continue to graze their herds nearby.

Click the Listen button above to hear the full story!

Thanks to the Cimarron Heritage Center and Sara Richter for contributing to this story.

Skip Mancini is a longtime contributor to High Plains Public Radio.

High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.

Tags
HPH Fall 2025: High Plains History Revisited High Plains History Revisited