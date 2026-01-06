The land in Black Mesa State Park in the Oklahoma panhandle has been home to natives, outlaws, and settlers, but well before that, it was home to a variety of dinosaur species, due to its origin as a volcanically active area. Many tons of dinosaur bones have been excavated from the site, even as ranchers continue to graze their herds nearby.

