Iran protests enter third week under internet blackout

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
The Supreme Court hears two cases this week on state bans for trans athletes playing on women's and girls' sports teams. Kate Sosin, who covers LGBTQ issues for the non-profit newsroom The 19th, has been following these cases closely.