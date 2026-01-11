Trump promised a Gaza endgame. Palestinians say they are still living the war

Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
The Supreme Court hears two cases this week on state bans for trans athletes playing on women's and girls' sports teams. Kate Sosin, who covers LGBTQ issues for the non-profit newsroom The 19th, has been following these cases closely.
Stephen Miller is largely credited with channeling President Trump's desires and making his vision for the United States real. Ashley Parker, a staff writer for The Atlantic, explains Miller's power within the administration.