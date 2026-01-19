What was the state of Chavismo under Maduro?

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Until last year, the number of children orphaned because a parent died from AIDS, was plummeting. That's thanks to America's 20 year effort to get lifesaving HIV meds to millions in need. But last years upheaval in foreign aid funding is raising concern that more children will be at risk of losing a parent to the deadly virus.