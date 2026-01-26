Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Pierre L'Enfant was a lowly French engineer when he met George Washington at Valley Forge. Washington recruited him to make the design for the nation's new capital city. L'Enfant made the plans, but his personality was so abrasive, he was pushed out of the project.