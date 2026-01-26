Political blame game continues after second fatal Minneapolis shooting

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Pierre L'Enfant was a lowly French engineer when he met George Washington at Valley Forge. Washington recruited him to make the design for the nation's new capital city. L'Enfant made the plans, but his personality was so abrasive, he was pushed out of the project.