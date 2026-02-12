© 2026
In Case You Missed It: Irie Astra presents PROTEST SONGS

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:05 PM CST

Last weekend, Coleman Younger came in HOT with a great hour of PROTEST MUSIC for his Caribbean-inspired playlist. Check it out if you werent' tuned in! We have included hte full hour of the show on the link at the top of this page.

Big thanks to Coleman Younger, host of Irie Astra, for putting together this fun, inspirational program that reminds us of the power of music to form human connection, empathy, and resistance. Enjoy, and KEEP DEFENDING YOUR RIGHTS!
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
