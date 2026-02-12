In Case You Missed It: Irie Astra presents PROTEST SONGS
Last weekend, Coleman Younger came in HOT with a great hour of PROTEST MUSIC for his Caribbean-inspired playlist. Check it out if you werent' tuned in! We have included hte full hour of the show on the link at the top of this page.
Big thanks to Coleman Younger, host of Irie Astra, for putting together this fun, inspirational program that reminds us of the power of music to form human connection, empathy, and resistance. Enjoy, and KEEP DEFENDING YOUR RIGHTS!