The World Cup is the perfect place for disease to spread. Kansas health workers are preparing

A projected 650,000 people will visit the Kansas City region for the World Cup this year, and with that comes the risk of disease spreading and health care demands.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is helping physicians and public health officials prepare. KDHE recently launched a website with resources aimed at identifying and combating the spread of infectious diseases.

Farah Ahmed is the state epidemiologist and environmental health officer for KDHE. She said things like respiratory illness tend to spread when large numbers of people gather. But that’s not the only risk.

“You also have a risk for other diseases people might not think about immediately. For example, an increase in sexually transmitted infections,” she said.

KDHE’s Travel & Health webpage encourages health care providers to “Think Travel History” when evaluating patients. Ahmed said KDHE will publish a weekly domestic and international infectious disease report to keep physicians in the know.

“The aim here is each week to bring information about any kind of outbreak in the US as well as internationally,” she said.

Ahmed said there could also be an increase in food and waterborne illnesses, as there will be more food sellers in town and visitors may spend free time at area lakes or waterparks. She said KDHE will host webinars to help familiarize physicians with various rashes and illnesses they are not familiar with.

Though summertime is not typically the respiratory illness season in Kansas or Missouri, Ahmed said doctors and people still need to watch for symptoms. But it won’t be summer all over the world.

“We will have a lot of travelers coming from the southern hemisphere and they will be in their respiratory season,” she said. “So they'll be bringing those illnesses in.”

To avoid getting sick when the World Cup comes to town, Ahmed said frequent hand washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer is key.

“Making sure to cover those coughs and sneezes, washing your hands after coughing and sneezing,” she said. “Try to stay away from large groups if you just don't feel well.”

Ahmed also urges people to pay attention to local health advisories and to practice safe sex.

The Missouri Department of Health and Environment said in an email to the Kansas News Service that it is working on a health alert webpage for physicians and the public.

“We’re also coordinated with stakeholders and partners (including KDHE) to focus on risk assessment, communication strategies and interagency coordination for health and safety during the event,” a spokesperson said.

