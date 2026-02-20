© 2026
Trump unveils big plans for Gaza at Board of Peace's first meeting

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Leila Fadel
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:03 AM CST

President Trump hosted the first ever Board of Peace meeting Thursday in Washington, D.C., with about 40 countries attending.

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
