Attention: Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle listeners, due to high winds and rolling blackouts, service may be temporarily diminished or interrupted on 2/17 and 2/18. You can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
Trump visits Georgia to promote economy to woo voters ahead of midterms
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.