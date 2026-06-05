The life cycle of a tax loophole

KGUY 91.3 FM in the Oklahoma Panhandle is experiencing technical difficulties and service is temporarily diminished. While repairs are underway, you can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs (twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.